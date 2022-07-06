Stories of cancellations, delays and long lineups from P.E.I.-bound air travellers

An Island woman is not alone in advising anyone with summer travel plans to pack extra patience, and expect cancellations and delays at airports.

Sally Curtis recently returned from a trip to France with her teenage daughter, Nevaeh Murray.

On the way home, the pair faced four flight cancellations, a 10-hour delay in Paris, a six-hour delay in Toronto, and an eight-hour delay in Montreal.

"It kind of all becomes some sort of strange blur," said Curtis, who estimates the pair were awake for more than 40 hours trying to get from Nice, France, to Charlottetown.

"There was one point I didn't know what airport I was in."

Curtis said lineups for both security and customer service were hours long. And airports were packed and chaotic, due to all the cancelled and delayed flights.

"I saw a baby sleeping on the floor. You've got elderly people sleeping on the floor, sleeping on bins that they use for security, people making beds out of them," said Curtis.

You've got elderly people sleeping on the floor, sleeping on bins that they use for security, people making beds out of them — Sally Curtis

Her daughter Nevaeh Murray said the hardest part was the uncertainty.

"It was just like the constant, like, rebook, cancel, rebook, cancel … it was like a never ending cycle," said Murray.

Sally Curtis and Nevaeh Murray recently returned from a 'super exciting' trip to France, but the long delays at the airports made them question whether it was worth it. (Submitted by Nevaeh Murray)

'Stay Cool, be patient'

Other recent arrivals at Charlottetown's airport reported a range of travel experiences.

"It just seems to be the way the world is at the moment," said Mark Wilson, who said his flight from Toronto to Charlottetown was only slightly delayed — but last week, he dealt with three separate flight cancellations getting to and from the United States.

"Stay cool, be patient. Don't lose your mind. It is what it is. There's nothing else you can do right now," said Wilson.

Tania Sternberg said anyone planning to travel through Toronto Pearson International Airport, should give themselves about four hours to get from check-in to their flight, including long waits at security.

"The Toronto airport was an absolute nightmare," said Sternberg.

"The line literally was probably as big as this airport, and it just kept going around and around and around."

Shannon Atkins arrived approximately 27 hours after leaving from her home near Victoria, B.C. She and her family faced cancellations, delays, and an unexpected overnight wait in Toronto.

I've probably had 80 or 100 texts to change my flights and change my plan since I left. — Shannon Atkins

"Horrifying. Terrible," said Atkins of sleeping at the airport. "We didn't really sleep much. I've probably had 80 or 100 texts to change my flights and change my plan since I left," said Atkins.

"I guess my advice is to be patient," she said.

"The people at the counter and the people on the planes aren't the problem. They can't do anything about it. So just be patient and be ready for delays and know that in the end you'll end up where you want to be."