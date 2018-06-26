'We haven't gotten a single complaint': New taxi system is working, says Charlottetown Airport

A taxi improvement strategy that started in May is working, says the Charlottetown Airport Authority.

Any cab company that has taxi drivers do special training can now pick up at the airport. Previously one cab company had the airport contract.

Airport CEO Doug Newson said that led to frequent cab shortages and delays for passengers.

The new approach has tripled the number of cabs that can visit the airport, said Newson, from about 35 to 113.

"I don't want to jinx it but we haven't gotten a single complaint over wait times since we started this May 1st," he said.

Having a commissionaire available to help has also been useful, says airport CEO Doug Newson. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"When I look down the list of the flights that we track, nine times out of 10 there is no wait and we've got lots of cars there for people."

Newson said it has also been helpful to have a commissionaire on hand helping people find taxis. People see that there is someone looking after them, he said.

When there have been waits, said Newson, they have been no more than 15 minutes.

