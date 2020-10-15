Skip to Main Content
Seeing smoke at Charlottetown airport? Don't worry, it's a drill
PEI

Some Islanders may have noticed some black smoke near the Charlottetown airport Thursday morning.

Airport telling residents not to be alarmed

A fire training exercise taking place at the Charlottetown airport. (Submitted by the Charlottetown Airport)

Officials with the airport say there is nothing to worry about.

The smoke is from a fire training exercise taking place at the airport.

