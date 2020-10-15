Seeing smoke at Charlottetown airport? Don't worry, it's a drill

Some Islanders may have noticed black smoke near the Charlottetown airport Thursday morning.

Officials with the airport say there is nothing to worry about.

The smoke is from a fire training exercise taking place at the airport.

We will be conducting live fire training today at the airport, please do not be alarmed if you see smoke in the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYGoSafely?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYGoSafely</a> —@flyYYG

More from CBC P.E.I.