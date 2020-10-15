Seeing smoke at Charlottetown airport? Don't worry, it's a drill
Some Islanders may have noticed some black smoke near the Charlottetown airport Thursday morning.
Airport telling residents not to be alarmed
Officials with the airport say there is nothing to worry about.
The smoke is from a fire training exercise taking place at the airport.
We will be conducting live fire training today at the airport, please do not be alarmed if you see smoke in the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYGoSafely?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYGoSafely</a>—@flyYYG
