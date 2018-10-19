Man who could have caused 'catastrophe' at Charlottetown Airport sentenced to jail

A man who broke through a padlocked gate at Charlottetown Airport and drove onto a runway has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Matthew David Joseph Carter, 35, is also prohibited from driving for two years.

At a sentencing hearing Friday in Charlottetown Provincial Court, Carter's lawyer asked the judge to consider the man's efforts to treat his long-standing addictions problems. Carter was taking prescription medications, including methadone, at the time of the incident.

Carter had been released from federal prison three months prior to his arrest. He was serving a two year sentence for the armed robbery of a former Needs convenience store.

After his provincial sentence is up, the parole board will conduct a hearing for the violation of his statutory release.

At Friday's sentencing, Carter told court he had been drug free throughout his incarceration.

Had it not been for vigilance of airport personnel, we might have had a catastrophe — Judge Nancy Orr

At the time of the airport incident on July 16, police recovered empty prescription bottles and syringes from Carter's car. Court heard the materials were related to his methadone treatments and other medical conditions.

Carter had pleaded guilty to mischief and impaired driving. The charge of interfering with air navigation was stayed, but the facts were part of the sentence.

Judge Nancy Orr said it was "not your typical impaired driving case." Tire irons were found close to the security fence, she said, and a padlock was broken open, indicating it took some effort to break through the fence.

Plane landed shortly afterward

Airport personnel were able to get Carter's vehicle away from the runway. A plane landed 13 minutes after police were called to the scene.

"This was an extraordinarily serious and very dangerous matter," Orr said. "Had it not been for vigilance of airport personnel, we might have had a catastrophe ... One can only assume that Mr. Carter was so impaired he didn't know where he was."

Security on the airport perimeter continues to be stepped up as a result of the incident, according to Charlottetown Airport. Staff have installed new signage, locks and have stepped up patrols on the property, according to airport CEO Doug Newson.

