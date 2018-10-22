Charlottetown Airport asking for help from public in shaping future

At the Charlottetown Airport Authority annual meeting Tuesday the public was able to weigh in on the future of the CAA's Master Plan 2040. The master plan serves as a road map for future development at the airport and is done every 10 years.

"We officially launched the master planning process last week," said Doug Newson, CEO of the CAA.

A press release was sent out asking residents for their input on the future direction of the airport.

The plan serves as a long-term, guiding document which maps out the next 20 years of development.

Newson said the organization has already met with consultants, stakeholders and partners of the airport.

"We've set up this online survey that we've already had close to 900 people fill out in less than a week."

People can see the details of the plan and offer their input in its development by filling out the survey on the Fly P.E.I. website.

Survey says…

The survey asks potential flyers questions like how many trips they took last year, what the main focus for the airport should be and what areas should take priority. It also asks about improving airport access, environment and sustainability.

Wednesday the CAA sent out the survey to their email list and 500 people took the survey that day alone, Newson said.

"People certainly have an opinion."

'We will come back to the public with ideas and concepts and maybe some visuals for people to look at in terms of future development options for the airport,' says Newson. (CBC)

A lot of the things Newson has heard so far aren't surprising, he said.

"Some of the things when you think about a small airport that we may not have that larger airports have. So, passenger bridges for loading to airplanes or covered walkways to parking lots or parking garages, things like that."

Public meeting in the fall

In late September or early October there will be a public meeting, Newson said.

"Where we will come back to the public with ideas and concepts and maybe some visuals for people to look at in terms of future development options for the airport."

If you don't wish to fill out the online survey, you can also offer your opinion on the future of the Charlottetown Airport by emailing masterplan@flypei.com.

