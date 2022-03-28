Man arrested after allegedly taking BB gun to Charlottetown Airport

Police were called to Charlottetown Airport early Thursday morning after security officials reported a man inside the terminal building with what was believed to be a handgun.

Charlottetown police say airport security staff saw what appeared to be a weapon in the man's back pocket on Thursday at around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived in response to their alert, the man was outside the main arrival doors and was arrested without incident.

"Police located the handgun, which turned out to be a BB gun," police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority, confirmed there was "a security threat at the Charlottetown Airport that required response from Charlottetown Police Services."

He referred all other questions to police, adding that the event did not affect airport operations or flights.

Police say the suspect was brought to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for a mental health assessment.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect charges to be laid once the individual is released from hospital.