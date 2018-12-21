Airport filled with love as families reunite for holidays

There's been a lot of hugs and smiles at the Charlottetown airport these days.

Whether it's family members who haven't seen each other for a while or long-time friends reuniting, the airport can be a place where emotions run high.

Randi-Lynn Perry and her two children were eagerly awaiting the arrival of husband and father Tyler Perry, who was coming home for the holidays after spending the last three weeks working in Alberta.

"Break from everyday life'

Whenever we have family members who come for Christmas we wear Santa hats. — Allan Greene

"Pretty excited to enjoy the holidays and get a little bit of a break from everyday life," said Randi-Lynn.

Tyler, who has been working in Alberta back and forth for about eight years, said it felt good to be home again.

"There's no better feeling, especially at Christmas."

First Christmas on P.E.I. as married couple

Allan Greene was ready to spread the holiday cheer as soon as his daughter and son-in-law stepped off the plane from Penticton, B.C. He and his son Adam were wearing Santa hats as they waited at the arrival gate.

"Whenever we have family members who come for Christmas we wear Santa hats," Allan said.

His daughter, Heather Elia, and her husband, Harrison, are spending their first Christmas on P.E.I. as a married couple.

"It's really exciting to be part of a bigger family now," Harrison said.

Nephew coming from India

Jogesh Sharma was waiting for his nephew, Haashish Sharma, to arrive from India. Jogesh has lived on P.E.I. for six years, and Haashish will be the first man in his family to visit him.

Haashish is going to school in Nova Scotia on a student permit, but he'll spend the first week in Canada with his uncle.

"Because he is coming to a new country he didn't know any rules, regulations ... whatever so he's very scared," Jogesh said.

"Instead of going directly to his university he wants to come and meet me so I can teach him a few things and then drop him off."

More P.E.I. news