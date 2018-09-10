P.E.I. man pleads guilty to mischief, impaired driving in airport incident

A P.E.I. man who drove onto the runway at the Charlottetown Airport has pleaded guilty to mischief and impaired driving.

Matthew David Joseph Carter, 35, broke through a padlock on the chain-link fence around the airport in July.

When police arrived, they got him to move his car off the runway. A passenger plane was expected to land minutes later.

Safety and security is our number one priority. — Doug Newson, CEO, Charlottetown Airport Authority

Court heard Monday that police found a number of empty prescription pill bottles and some needles in the car when they arrested him.

He failed a drug test at the police station.

Carter's lawyer told the court his client has a serious addiction issue problem and is in the methadone program — but accidently took the wrong dose of medication that day.

The judge will sentence Carter next Monday.

Safety and security top priority

Airport officials credit police and airport staff for their quick action in averting what could have been a serious incident.

Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority, says the airport has since increased patrols but says this type of incident is rare.

"Safety and security is our number one priority," said Newson.

"Nothing is 100 per cent preventable but obviously when an incident like this happens, we do an investigation and look at corrective actions to see what, if anything, could be done to enhance security around the airport."

