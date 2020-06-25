Air cooling units selling out in P.E.I.'s early heat wave
Spike in demand comes as some businesses see supply shortage due to COVID-19
As temperatures in Prince Edward Island hit 30 degrees this week, some Island businesses saw an increase in demand for air cooling units.
Tammy Clory, assistant manager at the Charlottetown Home Hardware, told CBC News she sees about 100 people a day coming in looking for some kind of cooling device, from fans to portable air conditioning units.
She said the store is selling out faster than they can restock.
"The demand being very high, there is an impact because of COVID-19." said Clory.
"Our trucks are delayed so our supplies are delayed, straight from the manufacturer."
High demand spurs hiring
One heat pump installation company told CBC News it's seen a 40 per cent increase in business over last summer. Heat pumps also provide cooling, but must be professionally installed.
"We're having a hard time keeping up actually," said Roy Vandermaar, provincial manager for Greenfoot Energy Solutions in Charlottetown.
"We have three full-time sales people that are on the road and they're currently booked until middle of July just to provide quotes."
Vandermaar told CBC he's hiring another installation crew so that he can keep up with demand.
"We had no idea what would happen after COVID," said Vandermaar.
"Would people want us back in their homes, were they going to put some money aside, and not want to spend ... money on heat pumps right now. But we didn't see any drop in business."
Vandermaar said the company installs six heat pumps a day, and is booked through until August.
More from CBC P.E.I.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.