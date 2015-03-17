Air Canada posts new Charlottetown flights for June and July

Air Canada has added a daily, direct flight connecting Charlottetown to Toronto for June.

Currently service out of Charlottetown Airport has been very limited in the COVID-19 pandemic, with a daily connection from Air Canada to Montreal arriving at 11:39 p.m. and departing at 6 a.m., and twice weekly flights from WestJet to Toronto.

Air Canada has also posted a second daily flight to both Toronto and Montreal starting July 1.

The summer schedules are subject to change, said Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson, but Air Canada is trying to start the recovery process.

"That will certainly be a challenge in provinces like Prince Edward Island where we still see a restriction on essential travel only and 14-day self-isolation requirement," said Newson.

Summer schedules are subject to change, says Charlottetown Airport CEO Doug Newson. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We're aware of the travel restrictions and we're certainly aware why they're in place, but as long as they do remain in place it's going to be very difficult for airlines to add flights this summer."

Newson said he is still waiting to hear from other airlines about their summer plans, but he expects many previously announced flights will not happen this summer.

The flights currently operating out of Charlottetown Airport are not busy, said Newson, and he does not expect the lifting of restrictions to allow seasonal residents to come to the Island in June will make much of a change in operations at the airport.

