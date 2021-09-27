New 'soil first farming' brand created to encourage soil health on P.E.I.

The P.E.I. Department of Agriculture has created a new brand to encourage more soil-healthy practices on Island farms and ranches.

The branding is for 'soil first farming' and includes a series of promotional videos, as well as a website that promotes the current programs available around improving soil health.

"Our soil is so important to the agriculture industry and it all starts there," said Bloyce Thompson, minister of agriculture and land for Prince Edward Island.

"We've already committed a million dollars in our soil health programs in this year alone, so we're going to continue to do that."

Agriculture minister Bloyce Thompson, centre, and his staff are promoting the new soil first farming brand. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

There is also an educational component to the new campaign.

"The message is just that the program exists, and to get the brand out there," said Hardy Strom, soil health research and development co-ordinator.

"To have that brand out there, and as many faces as possible, we'll be able to get more uptake and more interest in all of the programming."

Concerns about soil health

Concerns about the state of the Island's soil prompted the P.E.I. government to begin monitoring soil organic matter levels in 1998, with samples being taken, analyzed and recorded every three years.

We've come to a point where we've got to turn it around. — Bloyce Thompson

With 20 years of records, the province has found levels of organic matter declined from 1998 through 2012. Levels stabilized in 2013 through to 2018, which is the most recent data available.

The province began monitoring organic matter levels in soil in 1998, with samples being taken, analyzed and recorded about once every three years. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Thompson said that decline in soil organic matter is one of the reasons for the focus on soil first farming.

"It's a perfect message right now because we've come to a point where we've got to turn it around, and we are turning it around," Thompson said.

"Farmers are really realizing that, and buying into it. So soil first farming is a perfect example of how to turn their management styles around."

Thompson says it may take years to see the benefits of measures taken now to improve soil organic matter. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

The department also offers free soil health testing for farmers, as part of efforts to improve levels of organic matter.

"To build that organic matter, it takes time and it takes a lot of effort. And what you do today, you don't necessarily see the benefit until down years down the road, but it's important that you set the foundation," Thompson said.

Carrot versus stick

Thompson said that for now, his department is using incentives rather than enforcement to encourage more focus on soil health.

"To improve soil health, we want to lead with a carrot instead of a stick, and the farmers appreciate that," Thompson said.

"Sometimes it's not the most economical way to do things. But down the road, the benefits are so huge that it's important that we lead by this example."

"I'm hoping never to have to go the enforcement route. But we know it's always an option."

Levels of organic matter declined from 1998 through 2012, but stabilized in 2013 through to 2018, which is the most recent data is available. (Submitted by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada )

Thompson said the Agriculture Department has a livestock strategy that is also part of rebuilding soil health, with the production of more manure.

"It takes a long time to deplete soil organic matter, and it takes a long time to build it back up. So probably one of the reasons is because of our livestock on this Island was depleted after BSE in the early 2000s, and we haven't built the herd up," Thompson said.

"So we're really missing that manure, and the cattle part of our ecosystem, for building the soil up."

The Dexter Cattle Company's herd provides valuable manure, something that many P.E.I. farms have been missing for the last couple of decades. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Good soil for good grass

One of the farms featured on the new website is the Dexter Cattle Company, an organic beef ranch in North Milton, P.E.I.

"To have healthy cattle, we need good soil to produce good grass, which will give them good nutrition," said co-owner Mike Lafortune.

"We spread manure that we, of course, harvest from the cattle. We also do rotational grazing, where we move the cattle from one pasture to the other pasture."

One of the farms featured on the new website is the Dexter Cattle Company, an organic beef ranch in North Milton, P.E.I., owned by Mike and Evelyn Lafortune. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"We also do strip grazing, whereas we provide the cows with a certain amount of pasture. And then the next day we give them another strip, and then we keep progressing down the field."

Lafortune said he appreciates the financial incentives and the staff support government provides.

"I think it's absolutely fantastic that they're doing that, and that they recognize the need to do that, and it's extremely helpful to farmers and ranchers such as ourselves," Lafortune said.

"We have our way of doing things, but we want to learn more."

Thompson said he's hoping the investment in soil first farming will lead to increased levels of soil organic matter in future testing. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Thompson said he's hoping to see the investment in healthier soil reflected in the next set of results of soil organic matter.

"I just want to keep seeing that improvement. It's going to be a slow process, but we've got to continue to see that improvement."