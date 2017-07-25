Skip to Main Content
Late-night argument leads to aggravated assault charge
PEI·New

A 21-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident early Saturday morning.

Argument turned physical, police say

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Police responded to a call in the early morning hours Saturday. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Charlottetown police say they responded to a complaint at 1:20 a.m. of a disturbance on Pond Street.

When they arrived they found a man with facial injuries and determined that he had been assaulted.

The investigation revealed that the two men had been in an argument inside a home, police said, and it turned into a physical altercation.

The accused has been released with conditions that he have no contact with the victim.

With files from Angela Walker

