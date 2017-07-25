Late-night argument leads to aggravated assault charge
A 21-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident early Saturday morning.
Argument turned physical, police say
Charlottetown police say they responded to a complaint at 1:20 a.m. of a disturbance on Pond Street.
When they arrived they found a man with facial injuries and determined that he had been assaulted.
The investigation revealed that the two men had been in an argument inside a home, police said, and it turned into a physical altercation.
The accused has been released with conditions that he have no contact with the victim.
With files from Angela Walker