Late-night argument leads to aggravated assault charge

A 21-year-old Charlottetown man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident early Saturday morning.

Charlottetown police say they responded to a complaint at 1:20 a.m. of a disturbance on Pond Street.

When they arrived they found a man with facial injuries and determined that he had been assaulted.

The investigation revealed that the two men had been in an argument inside a home, police said, and it turned into a physical altercation.

The accused has been released with conditions that he have no contact with the victim.

More P.E.I. news