Older adults need patience to enjoy technology's benefits during pandemic, says group

A national network active on P.E.I. is encouraging seniors to take advantage of the many benefits offered by modern communications technology.

Age Well is a national network that looks at how technology can be beneficial to older adults. Olive Bryanton, a long-time advocate for seniors on P.E.I., is a member Age Well's advisory group.

Bryanton said, like anyone learning something new, seniors require some patience when adopting new technologies.

"Older adults are like everyone else. They love to learn. They love to try new things," she said.

"During your first year or so of using technology you're going to run into difficulties."

The benefits of working your way through these difficulties are becoming more apparent during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

Smartphones are among the most adaptable and useful of these technologies, she said — they can only help older adults keep in touch with others, and can also help monitor health and schedule medication.

Seniors can learn more about Age Well at the organization's website, agewell-nce.ca.

