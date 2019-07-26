Age to buy tobacco, vapes on P.E.I. to increase March 1

The age to purchase tobacco and electronic smoking devices on P.E.I. will increase to 21 as of March 1 of this year.

Retailers have been advised of the change in a letter signed by the deputy minister of health and wellness Mark Spidel.

In the letter the province describes a "transition period," meaning anyone who turned 19 before March 1 will still be allowed to purchase the products.

The letter also states that as of March 1, electronic smoking or vape products can only be sold in "tobacconist shops," described as an "age-restricted location" where, "at least 50 per cent of the retailer's product display space is devoted to the sale of tobacco, electronic smoking devices, or a combination of both."

Restrictions on vape flavours will not come into effect immediately, according to the letter.

A private member's bill introduced by Montague-Kilmuir PC MLA Cory Deagle passed with unanimous support in the P.E.I. Legislature during the fall 2019 sitting. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The province says further communication will take place with tobacconist shops "later in 2020 as the department proceeds with amendments respecting the sale of flavoured electronic smoking devices."

On Tuesday, the province posted on its website a draft copy of an amendment to the regulations for the Tobacco and Electronic Smoking Devices Sales and Access Act.

That document, labelled "consultation draft," would prohibit the sale of any flavouring agent "added to tobacco or an electronic smoking device to produce an aroma or taste other than the aroma or taste of tobacco, including the aroma or taste of candy, chocolate, fruit, a spice, an herb, an alcoholic beverage, vanilla or menthol."

That language mirrors the province's current prohibition against flavoured tobacco.

Unanimous support

A private member's bill introduced by Montague-Kilmuir PC MLA Cory Deagle passed with unanimous support in the P.E.I. Legislature during the fall 2019 sitting.

That legislation gave the province 120 days to increase the age of access for smoking and vape products to 21, and to introduce restrictions on flavours as well as where vaping products can be sold.

A week after P.E.I.'s legislation received royal assent, Nova Scotia announced it would ban all flavoured e-cigarettes and juices by April 1, 2020. (Steven Senne/The Associated Press)

That 120-day deadline gives government until March 27 to enact the changes.

P.E.I. would be the first province in Canada to increase the age to access tobacco and vaping products to 21, a move supported by both the Canadian Lung Association and the Canadian Cancer Society.

But the Vaping Industry Trade Association has expressed concerns that limiting access to flavoured vaping products could discourage some smokers from switching from tobacco to vapes.

A week after P.E.I.'s legislation received royal assent, Nova Scotia announced it would ban all flavoured e-cigarettes and juices by April 1, 2020.

More from CBC P.E.I.