P.E.I. lacks policies to deal with overdue property taxes, says AG

P.E.I.'s auditor general says the province is doing a good job collecting property taxes under normal circumstances, but that when it comes to payment arrangements and other complications there is a lack of policies and documentation.

"It is important that property tax is collected, and that property tax forgiveness has been appropriately approved," reads the report, released Tuesday morning.

Darren Noonan, the auditor general, audited this area of the Department of Finance to determine whether the department was collecting property taxes in accordance with the tax act and regulations, and to ensure that decisions about property tax forgiveness were being made within the rules.

Property taxes for the province were worth $132 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 — representing 12 per cent of provincial revenues.

At that date, there was $16.8 million in property taxes in arrears, some dating back three years or more.

Auditor General Darren Noonan released his report looking into the way property taxes are collected on P.E.I. on Tuesday morning. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

The review found that the department does collect taxes in accordance with the tax act, but has a "lack of documented policies and procedures for certain collection activities."

It also identified shortcomings in "certain practices."

Those include:

A lack of documentation when it comes to payment arrangements.

That property sales that are a result of overdue taxes are not happening in a timely manner.

That debts that are considered "uncollectible" are not being submitted for cancellation in a timely manner.

That there are not enough guidelines for staff to follow when making decisions about the tax deferral program for seniors in the province.

"There was little evidence of actions taken when taxpayers defaulted on a payment arrangement," reads the report.

Further, some were permitted to enter new payment arrangements after defaulting.

The report recommends the department implement policies to help guide staff in the administration of payment arrangements, including clear criteria, payment terms and protocols.

It further recommended that any tax sales happen within timelines established in legislation.

That's after finding that "when the province sells a property to collect overdue and unpaid taxes, the property did not go to sale in a timely manner."

The sale time for those properties ranged between 2.4 and 9.3 years, shows the report.

It also recommends that the Department of Finance submit uncollectible tax amounts in a timely manner, no more than a year after the fiscal year in which they are determined to be uncollectible.

There are more than 110,000 properties in P.E.I. Taxes are collected by the province, with portions directed to municipalities, to local fire districts and to the Island Waste Management Corporation to pay for waste collection.