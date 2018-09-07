Affordable housing units planned at former site of Summerset Manor

The P.E.I. government is looking to move forward with a plan for a 32-unit social housing project to be built at the site of the former Summerset Manor site in Summerside, P.E.I.

Sonya Cobb, P.E.I.'s director of housing services, said the project on Lefurgey Avenue will be designated for families and individuals who are eligible for social housing programs.

"This project will have tenants receiving a rent calculation that is equal to 25 per cent of their household income," Cobb said.

The P.E.I. Housing Corporation owns the site where the former Summerset Manor was before being demolished in the fall of 2018. The property has been restored and has since been held in the land inventory for future projects.

"We knew that it would be a great location for social housing with the amenities that are available in the city of Summerside," Cobb said.

"We also already have a vibrant social housing population in the neighborhood for a number of our seniors that are tenants in social housing."

'It's wonderful to be able to take a piece of property that we have and move forward and create housing to help Islanders who are facing housing challenges,' says Sonya Cobb, director of housing services. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

An architect has been hired to do the design phase for the project with a construction tender expected to go out once that work is done.

Cobb said the tentative goal is being able to break ground in the spring of 2021.

Property still needs to be rezoned

"Because this is a family location, we certainly want to be mindful of having, you know, some green space for the children that live with those families to have a play area and things like that," Cobb said.

"So all of those things are being considered as part of the design phase."

Cobb said they are planning to have some of the design work completed for an upcoming public meeting in Summerside to discuss the project.

The property will still need approval for rezoning by the city of Summerside.

Cobb said it is part of the government's commitment to create 12,000 affordable housing units over the next five years.

"This is a small piece of those 12,000 units, but it is a very important piece for the families who will be living there."

