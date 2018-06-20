Affordable housing project aims at industrial Charlottetown

A non-profit company is asking the City of Charlottetown for permission to build affordable housing in what is currently an industrial zone.

Kings Square Affordable Housing wants to put 50 units, including apartment buildings and townhouses, on Sherwood Road. It made its pitch for rezoning at a public meeting Tuesday night.

Some people raised concerns that housing and industry don't mix. The property, between Malpeque and Mount Edward roads, is currently a field. It is across from a church and car dealerships, and there are heavy equipment dealers down the road.

Kings Square Affordable Housing says land downtown is too expensive.

"We're trying to put together a package on Sherwood Road that we think we can afford. We looked downtown but the prices were out of reach for our non-profit," said Bill Campbell, chair of Kings Square Affordable Housing.

"Had they known the population projections way back 25 or so years ago I'm sure that the Sherwood Road would have been zoned strictly residential and industrial would have gone out further into the periphery of the city."

Charlottetown city council will vote in July on the request for a zoning change.

The 50 unit complex would cost $8 million to build.

