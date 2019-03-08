P.E.I. government offers money to developers for affordable housing projects

The P.E.I. government has announced more affordable housing projects for the province.

It is investing $540,000 through its housing action plan for the private development of three affordable housing projects for seniors and families in O'Leary and Alberton, according to a news release.

G.E.M. Apartments Ltd. will construct 12 affordable apartment units in Alberton — eight for seniors and four for families — with $270,000 from the province.

JC HandyMan Sales & Service Inc. will construct six affordable apartment units for families in O'Leary with $135,000 from the province.

EZL will construct six affordable apartment units for seniors in O'Leary with $135,000 from the province.

The money will be used as construction and operating grants for the developers as incentives to create the affordable units.

Annual operating grant

Additionally, the province will offer a 20-year affordable housing agreement and an annual operating grant to ensure the rent remains no greater than 25 per cent of a tenant's income.

Friday's housing announcement is the third this week by the government. On Wednesday, the province announced it was contributing $625,000 toward 25 new Habitat for Humanity homes.

On Thursday, it announced $414,000 for the private development of nine new affordable units for seniors and families in Summerside.

More P.E.I. news