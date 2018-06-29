Couple seeking affordable home 'in limbo'

Carole MacFarlane is living among boxes these days. For the last several weeks, she's been packing up the house in Harrington, P.E.I., where she and her husband have lived for nearly four years.

The government has to realize that this is a serious problem. — Carole MacFarlane

She received a notice May 8 that her landlord was selling the house, she says, and they have to be out by the end of July — but so far they haven't been able to find a new place to live.

"Both my husband and I feel like we're in a limbo. We just don't know where to go," said MacFarlane.

Low vacancy rates

The most recent numbers from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in November 2017 indicate a vacancy rate of just 1.2 per cent across the Island.

MacFarlane searches online rental listings every day, but says she can't find anything in her budget. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

MacFarlane would like to buy a house, but said she can't get approved for a mortgage. She searches online rental listings every day, but hasn't been able to find anything within her budget.

"People who earn minimum wage can't afford $650 to $1,200 a month for the rent. It's just outrageous," said MacFarlane.

A recent cancer survivor, MacFarlane isn't working right now so she and her husband are living off a single income. They also have pets, which narrows down their options even more.

Long waiting list for assistance

MacFarlane has turned to the province for help. She doesn't yet qualify for the seniors housing program, which is for those 60 and over. So she has applied to the family housing program.

We could go months without vacancies. And if there's no vacancies, nobody gets in. — Chris Reeves

There are 1,117 seniors units and 480 family units across the province.

Currently, there are about 650 people and couples on the seniors waiting list, and 600 on the family waiting list.

Provincial Housing Coordinator Chris Reeves said the waiting list has increased in the last few years. The province doesn't estimate wait times, he said, because it's too difficult.

"We could go months without vacancies. And if there's no vacancies, nobody gets in," Reeves said.

Factors like income, health, current living situation and number of dependants all help determine a person's spot on the waiting list.

'A lot of people in the same boat'

Not yet a senior and with adult children, MacFarlane would like the province to do more to support families like hers.

The province owns family and seniors housing units throughout the province, but there are long waiting lists for both.

"They're building buildings for seniors, yeah that's fine, you know seniors are great. But how about about low- or middle-class people … a lot of people in the same boat that we are," MacFarlane said.

"The government has to realize that this is a serious problem."

Reeves said he's very aware of the tight rental market in the province, calling it a "housing crisis." He says staff do what they can to direct people to landlords and other resources.

In the most recent federal budget, the province pledged $17 million over the next two years for affordable housing. Reeves said he hopes those investments will help to improve the situation in the next few years.

For MacFarlane, new units won't come soon enough. She's looking ahead to next month, and the daunting task of figuring out where to move next.

