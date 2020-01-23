Affordable housing to remain top priority for City of Charlottetown in 2020

Affordable and accessible housing emerged as the City of Charlottetown's number one priority in its 2019 annual report — and Mayor Philip Brown said he predicts that will continue in 2020.

He said the city has made some progress over the last few years, but there's still more work to be done.

In 2019, the city launched an affordable housing incentive program, introduced new rules to allow developers to increase density and waived permits for new affordable housing projects.

"We have lots more work to do because we have to put more boots on the ground and more shovels in the ground and get more work and more units out there and build out that supply," he said.

"The planning department, the planning board ... we've done a good job, but I think we can do a lot more."

Short-term rentals

Looking ahead for 2020, Brown said he hopes to continue to expand housing options on the Island.

"I'm hoping … we will reinstate this fund to waive permit fees for accessible housing and that we look at other possibilities of curbing or increasing the inventory for affordable accessible housing," he said.

"And that includes addressing short-term rental housing."

Brown said he hopes to have a bylaw on short-term rentals in place by the end of March.

He also noted the city was able to increase use of public transportation, from 567,000 riders in 2018 to nearly 700,000 in 2019. Brown said he wants to see that number grow by another 100,000 in 2020.

"By increasing public transit we are taking a big shot at bringing down our carbon footprint," he said.

More P.EI. news