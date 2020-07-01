Online video series aims to show tenants how to organize when facing rental issues

The P.E.I. Fight for Affordable Housing group is hoping to inform renters on their rights through a series of online webinars.

The seminars will focus on how tenants can organize when faced with issues, says Connor Kelly, the tenant network co-ordinator for the group.

"It's meant to be a basic curriculum on tenant organizing, which is basically when tenants come together, similar to how a workplace would come together to form a union," he said.

"To collectively work toward solving the issues that they are facing, like if they are not getting repairs, their rent is being illegally increased."

'The state of renting is pretty parallel to what is going on in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area,' says Connor Kelly, the tenant network co-ordinator for P.E.I. Fight for Affordable Housing. (CBC)

The first webinar is on Thursday and will feature tenant unions and associations from Nova Scotia, Toronto and Vancouver speaking about their experiences.

"I lived in Waterloo, Ont., the last couple years and the rent is the same, right outside Toronto the rent is as bad as it is here," Kelly said. "The state of renting is pretty parallel to what is going on in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area."

Kelly has only been in his role since the start of January — he said he hasn't been hearing much from tenants.

"There is a lot of fear of reaching out," he said. "People are very scared of how landlords will react to them speaking out. That's why I think organizing is probably the most valuable thing tenants can do because a landlord can keep an individual in fear, but if you're an organized group the power dynamic starts to shift."

'Have people on your side'

Robin Graham, who rents in Charlottetown, has been vocal about renters' rights and plans to watch the webinars.

"It's always important to know what your rights and responsibilities are," she said.

'There is strength when you have multiple brains coming together,' says Robin Graham. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

There is strength in numbers if something goes wrong with a landlord or rental organization, Graham said.

"It's a lot easier to pursue a landlord when they've done something wrong when you have people on your side," she said.

While Graham has been vocal about the issue and has a good landlord, she still worried speaking out could cost her a rental unit in the future.

No one should have to, you know, spend like 70 per cent of their income on rent every month. — Robin Graham

"It is always in the back of my mind a little bit if I go to hunt for an apartment if someone Googles my name they are going to know what I think," she said.

She said she wants to stay informed and help those who may not be in a good renting situation.

"No one should have to, you know, spend like 70 per cent of their income on rent every month, or look for months for a place to live or risk homelessness speaking out against a landlord."

Graham said she hopes the seminars bring people together on the issue of affordable housing.

"There is strength when you have multiple brains coming together."

The first webinar in the series begins Thursday and will run from 7 to 8 p.m.

More information on the webinars and how to watch can be found on the P.E.I. Fight for Affordable Housing Facebook page.

