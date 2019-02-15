P.E.I. aerospace boosted by government-assisted expansion

The governments of Canada and P.E.I. are helping to fund the creation of new testing equipment for airplane engines for the aerospace industry in Slemon Park, just outside of Summerside.

The two levels of government are each providing an equal share in $1 million worth of loans to Slemon Park Corporation to upgrade test cells in its commercial leasing space.

"The test cell upgrade we are doing will allow our anchor tenant, StandardAero Summerside, to service and test a new turbo-prop engine series, the PT6A-68," said Slemon Park Corporation President Shawn McCarvill in a news release.

"StandardAero Summerside serves a global market as the turbo-prop MRO center of excellence for StandardAero."

'We will now be able to offer de-hulled and pearled barley, and pea splits as food products as well as for pet food ingredients for our pet food manufacturing customers,' says New leaf Essentials president Chris Chivilo. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

New products for New Leaf Essentials

The announcement Friday morning also included government funding for New Leaf Essentials, which contracts with about 100 farmers in Atlantic Canada to process peas and beans.

Ottawa will provide a loan of $630,500 and P.E.I. a $39,000 grant to help New Leaf Essentials expand its product line.

"We will now be able to offer de-hulled and pearled barley, and pea splits," said company president Chris Chivilo.

The company produces food products and pet food.

New Leaf Essentials plans to install new equipment in its pulse cleaning facility in Slemon Park. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

More P.E.I. news