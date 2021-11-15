Young advocates spend night outside to raise awareness of youth homelessness

A group of young advocates braved the cold fall weather on Saturday night to raise awareness of the youth homelessness problem on the Island.

About 20 members of the Generation XX youth club in Summerside spent 10 hours out in the cold to shed some light on what homeless youth have to go through, as well as raise money for charity.

Project co-ordinator Lacey Buechler said the participants learned a lot of lessons on what the Island's homeless population truly experiences.

"Starting out, everything was OK. But then, you know, coming on 3 a.m. they're cold, they're tired, they're really feeling what some people feel during this time and they were really empathetic about that, and some emotions kind of arose from that," she said.

"All of our youth has been affected in some way, shape or form with youth homelessness, whether they know somebody or they've been in that position themselves."

Starting conversation

Buechler said she hopes the project sparks more conversations about the issue and helps lead to more resources being available for youth who may be living in this type of situation.

"This is happening. We do have youth within our communities that are homeless, we have families that are homeless, you know. It's not so much in your face as it is in other big cities," she said.

"I've heard from youth saying, you know, if there were more resources for youth in general, you know maybe I wouldn't have been in this position, maybe I would've gotten help sooner, you know, my life would have been different. [We hope for] more conversation, more awareness, more change."

The group raised some money that will go toward care packages for local homeless youth. Buechler says anyone still interested in donating can send an e-transfer to generationxx@eastlink.ca.