P.E.I. advocates thankful Canada has issued warning over LGBTQ travel in U.S.

Members of P.E.I.'s LGBTQ community say they welcome new travel advisories issued by the Canadian government warning that some U.S. state laws might affect them.

"When I look at going to the States, first I want to know that I'm going to be welcome somewhere," said Dave Stewart. "I also want to know I'm going to a state that is not a discriminatory state."

He recently got back from a trip to Los Angeles. California is not one of the destinations that might pose issues because of recent legislative changes, but Stewart said travel to some other states is off his list.

For example, he said: "Florida is out."

Florida is one of the states that have passed multiple laws in recent months aimed at the LGBTQ community, criminalizing activities like drag shows and limiting transgender access to washrooms and participation in sporting events.

A protester waves a pride flag that includes the Florida State Seal during a May 2023 rally and march in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/The Associated Press)

On Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada updated its travel advisory for the United States to add: "Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws."

The updated advisory contains a link to a government web page providing broad information on how members of the community could be targeted while travelling to foreign countries.

Anastasia Preston, a Charlottetown trans advocate, says the advisory is unfortunately needed.

"I wouldn't cross the border. That's where I'm at," said Preston. "These states are not safe for trans people."

I'd say take your dollars to other parts of the world that are safe — places like Iceland, Scandinavia, places with long-enshrined LGBTQ rights. — Anastasia Preston

"Hopefully [it's] a big indicator that there's going to be some movement on trying to stop some of this LGBTQ hate that's spilling over."

For those who want to travel to the U.S., Preston suggests "voting with their dollars" by visiting states with laws and traditions more accepting of LGBTQ people.

Trans advocate Anastasia Preston suggests travellers look up the LGBTQ laws in the American states they plan to visit. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"Ultimately, though, I'd say take your dollars to other parts of the world that are safe — places like Iceland, Scandinavia, places with long-enshrined LGBTQ rights," Preston said.

'It's a safety concern'

Travel agent Barb Hicks said concerns around gun violence were already having an impact on bookings to the U.S., and she expects the updated advisory will also give people pause.

"My clients, right now, are not booking to the U.S., that's the thing," said Hicks. "They are going to other destinations. It's a safety concern."

For Stewart, it's partly about safety but his principles also come into play. He said he wants to spend his money in places that are welcoming to all.

He hopes other potential travellers — even those not part of the LGBTQ community — take the same approach.

"I'm hoping this is sending a message that you want to rethink what you're doing. The pink dollar is mighty and speaks loudly, and hopefully, this is going to have an impact on certain places."