Islanders being put at risk because of advanced care paramedic shortages, says Opposition 

Islanders' lives are being put at risk because of the lack of staffing on P.E.I. ambulances, says the Opposition Green Party.

In the P.E.I. Legislature Wednesday, Green MLA Michele Beaton raised concerns about ambulances going on calls without an advanced care paramedic on board.

Section 3.7 of the contract Island EMS has with the province says "Island EMS shall … ensure each ambulance responding to calls in the service area will have training and equipment to deliver a full ALS [advanced life support] system."

"This means at least one advanced care paramedic in every ambulance," said Beaton.

"This is not happening."

But Health Minister Ernie Hudson said he wasn't aware of that section of the contract.

Beaton pushed the government on why it continues to renew its contract with Island EMS if it is not meeting its contract.

That contract is set to be renewed within days, something that happens annually.

Beaton shared a story of a family that called 911 because a loved one was having a seizure. She said the ambulance arrived without an advanced care paramedic on board so the patient had to be transported to hospital for treatment.

"They need an advanced care paramedic to administer the medication that will stop the seizures," said Beaton. "They have no option but to load up the patient and drive to the closest hospital hoping for the best, knowing how critical that time is.

"The contract calls for advanced life supports, because it saves Islanders' lives. Why are you intent on auto-renewing a contract with a private company that is putting Islanders lives at risk?"

'There needs to be service improvements'

Hudson agreed that improvements are necessary, adding the province plans to hire 13 additional paramedics — but he took issue with the Opposition's statement the service is putting Islanders' lives at risk.

Health Minister Ernie Hudson says improvements are necessary, adding the province plans to hire 13 additional paramedics. (Prince Edward Island Legislative Assembly)

"I think it's a pretty broad statement that this company is putting Islanders' lives at risk," said Hudson.

"I agree 100 per cent with the questions that have been brought forward, the concerns that I've heard from all areas, and from all members of this legislature. Yes there needs to be service improvements."

The Opposition says Island EMS should face penalties if it can't meet what is set out in the contract.

But the province says to date it has not faced any penalties, adding in a statement to CBC News "the performance criteria, as per the contract, would indicate that they are meeting their requirements."

'Very alarming to say the least'

Matthew Crossman, vice president of operations for Medavie Health Service, which operates Island EMS, says historically it has met or exceeded the requirement to have staff with this special training.

Matthew Crossman, vice president of operations for Medavie Health Service, which operates Island EMS, says historically it has met or exceeded the requirement to have staff with this special training. (CBC)

But right now it has six vacancies for advanced care paramedics which it hopes to fill soon.

There are 64 advanced care paramedics working in the province.

Crossman wouldn't say how often ambulances are on the road without staff with this training.

"I find those statements [from the Official Opposition] very alarming to say the least, and the fact that the Opposition is unwilling to come in and talk to us and meet with us, I find more alarming," said Crossman.

"We want the same things, we want better conditions for paramedics, we want better wage rates and we want to make sure that our staff is supported."

'You lose transparency'

Beaton said she'd like to see a full review of the paramedic service on the Island, and look at a new model for the delivery of the service which could include it being taken over by the province.

"When a private company is providing a service, you lose transparency," Beaton told reporters.

"I don't understand why we are not holding a private company accountable for the level of service that they are providing to Islanders. These are contracts in excess of $15 million and we are auto-renewing them without even looking to see if they are actually supporting Islanders the way they need to be supported."