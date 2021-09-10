Advance voting gets underway on P.E.I.

There was a good turnout at some polling stations across the Island as advance voting began on Friday.

Elections Canada says some pandemic protocols could add to wait times as early polls opened to voters Canada-wide. Voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in every region of the country.

In the Eastlink Centre, Charlottetown's only advance polling station, there was a lineup of people before doors opened.

Due to the pandemic, only one person will be by the ballot box and voting booth as opposed to the usual two. High-touch areas will also be sanitized frequently.

Elections Canada is strongly encouraging those voting in person to wear masks. Due to physical distancing requirements, they also say people could find themselves waiting outside.

Other early voting options are available to Canadians who are concerned about in-person voting. Elections Canada says people can head to one of their offices and vote via special ballot, or vote by mail.

The Eastlink Centre will continue to be open for advance voting until Monday.