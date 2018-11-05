Skip to Main Content
Nearly 25% of votes cast in deferred election so far
PEI

Nearly 25% of votes cast in deferred election so far

970 voters have cast their ballots so far in the advance polls for the District 9 deferred election.

One more advance poll on Friday in District 9

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
There have been two days of advance voting so far with one more on Friday at the Malcolm J. Darrach Community Centre. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

970 voters have cast their ballots so far in the advance polls for the District 9 deferred election in Prince Edward Island.

That's almost 25 per cent of eligible voters in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

There have been two days of advance voting so far with one more on Friday taking place at the Malcolm J Darrach Community Centre.

Voting will also take place there on election day, Monday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Malcolm Campbell

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.