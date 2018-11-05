Nearly 25% of votes cast in deferred election so far

970 voters have cast their ballots so far in the advance polls for the District 9 deferred election in Prince Edward Island.

That's almost 25 per cent of eligible voters in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

2019 Deferred Election District 9 Information page. Candidates - Voting Dates - Voting Times and Location <a href="https://t.co/vVzxX0tBhs">https://t.co/vVzxX0tBhs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIVotes2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIVotes2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIPoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIPoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/j7WqqBhKTj">pic.twitter.com/j7WqqBhKTj</a> —@ElectionsPEI

There have been two days of advance voting so far with one more on Friday taking place at the Malcolm J Darrach Community Centre.

Voting will also take place there on election day, Monday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

