Nearly 25% of votes cast in deferred election so far
One more advance poll on Friday in District 9
970 voters have cast their ballots so far in the advance polls for the District 9 deferred election in Prince Edward Island.
That's almost 25 per cent of eligible voters in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.
2019 Deferred Election District 9 Information page. Candidates - Voting Dates - Voting Times and Location <a href="https://t.co/vVzxX0tBhs">https://t.co/vVzxX0tBhs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIVotes2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIVotes2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIPoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIPoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/j7WqqBhKTj">pic.twitter.com/j7WqqBhKTj</a>—@ElectionsPEI
There have been two days of advance voting so far with one more on Friday taking place at the Malcolm J Darrach Community Centre.
Voting will also take place there on election day, Monday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Malcolm Campbell
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.