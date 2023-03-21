Advance polling stations for provincial election open across P.E.I.

Advance polling stations for P.E.I.'s upcoming provincial election will be open all day Saturday, the first of three advance voting dates.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 25, March 27 and March 31.

To be eligible, you must be:

18 or older on or before the regular election day, which is April 3.

A Canadian citizen on or before election day.

A resident of P.E.I. for the six months immediately before the date of the election.

A resident of the polling district on the date of the election.

Head to the Elections P.E.I. website to find out where to vote using your civic address. You can also find out whether your polling location is accessible, and find out who is running in your district.

CBC News also has a running list of every candidate who has declared an intention to run in the 2023 provincial election. Check out the parties' platforms and major campaign promises on our 2023 election promise tracker.

The Elections P.E.I. online registration portal is closed. But if you're not already registered to vote, you can do so in person at the polls or by calling 1-888-234-8683. You'll need your first and last names, date of birth, and address.

You can also register in person by bringing along two pieces of identification proving who you are and where you live. Find a list of acceptable identification on the Elections P.E.I. website. Here's the eligibility page for more information.