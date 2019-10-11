Advance polling stations now open on P.E.I.
Election day is on Oct. 21
Islanders can head to advance polling stations for the federal election, which opened Friday morning on the Island.
Advance polls will be open from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14 — the entirety of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — including Thanksgiving Monday.
Advance polls will be open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. in 22 polling stations across the Island.
"I want to take this opportunity to say the voter information card is not necessary to vote. It is an information card, people can go vote without it," said Françoise Enguehard, regional media adviser for Elections Canada in the Atlantic provinces.
Islanders can check their voter information card or head to Elections Canada's website to find out where on P.E.I. they can cast their ballots in the advance polls.
Those votes will be counted election day, Oct. 21.
