Advance polls to be counted, released 1st
'Our goal is to have them be able to be posted on to our results website right at 7 o'clock'
Results from advance polls should be the first numbers released on election night April 23 if everything goes according to plan, says P.E.I.'s Chief Electoral Officer Tim Garrity.
The advance polls will actually be counted before the regular polls close on election day, he said.
"We have teams of counters that are sequestered, no cell phones, they are not allowed any outside communication or anything like that," Garrity said. "We do start a little early in the afternoon because there are so many ballots in the advance polls."
'Great to see that engagement'
"Our goal is to have them be able to be posted onto our results website right at seven o'clock or very close to that, as soon as the regular polls close."
Teams will then count regular election-day ballots at each of the voting locations, Garrity said.
Just over 9,500 people — that's more than nine per cent of eligible voters — cast ballots on Monday, the second day of advance voting, Garrity said. That brings the total number of eligible voters who've cast ballots to 22 per cent.
That is more than voted in the second advance poll in the 2015 election, "which is great to see that engagement," Garrity said.
Saturday's advance polls brought out about 13,800 Islanders, about 2,000 more than the same advance poll in 2015.
Thursday is the last day to vote in an advance poll.
Polls will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23, election day.
With files from Angela Walker
