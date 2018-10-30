Nearly 14,000 voters cast ballots in 1st advance poll

More than 13 per cent of P.E.I.'s registered voters cast ballots in the first advance poll on Saturday, says Elections P.E.I.

That represents about 13,800 voters, up more than 2,000 voters from the first advance poll day in the last provincial election in 2015.

The remaining advance poll days are Monday and Thursday.

Election day is April 23.

Along with selecting their preferred candidates, voters are also asked if they would like P.E.I. to change to a mixed member proportional system for electing future governments. The current system is first past the post.

Voters can participate in a voluntary survey about the voting experience as they leave the polling stations. Elections P.E.I. said it conducted a pilot of the survey during the municipal elections in the fall and said it was well received.

