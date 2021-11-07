Significant voter turnout on Day 1 of advance polls in Cornwall-Meadowbank

Advance polls for the Cornwall-Meadowbank (District 16) provincial byelection opened Saturday with a 12.1 per cent voter turnout, says Elections P.E.I.

"Reports from the polling station are encouraging with many voters satisfied with the speed and efficiency of the poll workers, along with the COVID-19 protocols in place to keep voters and workers safe," a release from Elections P.E.I. said.

Jane MacIsaac is running for the Liberals, Todd MacLean for the Greens, Mark McLane for the Progressive Conservatives and Larry Hale for the NDP.

The vacancy was created when Heath MacDonald resigned in August to run in the federal election.

The next two days for advance polling are Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Normal polling is Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Results will be announced on the Elections P.E.I. website.