UPEI, Holland College polling stations to open Saturday for federal election

On-campus voting at Holland College and UPEI begins this Saturday, Oct. 5 and runs until Oct. 9. Students as well as the general public are welcome to cast their ballots.

"It is voting for everybody. It's basically voting by special ballot as if you went to an election office today and said, 'I want to vote,'" said Françoise Enguehard, regional media adviser for Elections Canada in the Atlantic provinces.

Voters looking to cast their ballot at UPEI can do so on the first floor of the Bill and Denise Andrew building.

Meanwhile at Holland College, the board room at the Centre for Applied Science and Technology will be reserved for voting.

More than 115 campuses across the country are expected to take part in voting this year.

Island voters will be able to cast their ballot at either UPEI or Holland College over the holiday weekend. (Canadian Press)

People away from their home riding, Enguehard said, can also come out to vote on campuses as well.

"Students have the option though, of either voting in their home riding or if they want they can vote in the riding in which the institution they go to is," she said."That's the big difference for students."

Polls will be open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday, and between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday.

Other advance polls

Elections Canada has given the dates for other advance polls in the federal election, to be held between Oct. 11 and Oct. 14.

Those dates were set by rules in the Elections Act.

"The Elections Act stipulates the length of time that can elapse between advanced polls and election day. And it so happens that this time it falls during Thanksgiving weekend," Enguehard said.

There needs to be a week to 10 days between advanced polls and election day, Enguehard said.

