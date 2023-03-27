Over 21% of registered voters already cast ballots as advance polls close for 2nd day

Thousands of Islanders took advantage of the second day of advance polling in P.E.I.

Of registered voters in the province, 8.89 per cent — or 9,373 Islanders — headed to the polls Monday, Elections P.E.I. said in a press release issued shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.

Together with Saturday's advance polling turnout, that means over 21 per cent of registered voters on the Island have already cast their ballot in this election.





Elections P.E.I. said there was a power interruption in Kings County that affected polling locations in District 3 Montague-Kilmuir and District 4 Belfast-Murray River at 10:30 a.m.

The polling stations were switched to a battery backup for about an hour, and Elections P.E.I. said there were "little to no disruptions."

Here's the district-by-district breakdown for turnout Monday:

1: Souris-Elmira: 377 / 10.28%.

2: Georgetown-Pownal: 286 / 7.80%.

3: Montague-Kilmuir: 375 / 9.86%.

4: Belfast-Murray River: 200 / 5.32%.

5: Mermaid-Stratford: 361 / 9.43%.

6: Stratford-Keppoch: 435 / 11.57%.

7: Morell-Donagh: 288 / 7.57%.

8: Stanhope-Marshfield: 310 / 7.52%.

9: Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park: 315 / 7.66%.

10: Charlottetown-Winsloe: 466 / 11.00%.

11: Charlottetown-Belvedere: 402 / 9.94%.

12: Charlottetown-Victoria Park: 321 / 8.03%.

13: Charlottetown-Brighton: 368 / 9.44%.

14: Charlottetown-West Royalty: 405 / 9.89%.

15: Brackley-Hunter River: 251 / 6.58%.

16: Cornwall-Meadowbank: 520 / 11.51%.

17: New Haven Rocky Point: 440 / 10.37%.

18: Rustico-Emerald: 365 / 8.62%.

19: Borden-Kinkora: 197 / 4.91%.

20: Kensington-Malpeque: 514 / 12.56%.

21: Summerside-Wilmot: 422 / 9.88%.

22: Summerside-South Drive: 350 / 7.95%.

23: Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke: 265 / 6.80%.

24: Evangeline-Miscouche 196 / 6.32%.

25: O'Leary-Inverness: 263 / 8.07%.

26: Alberton-Bloomfield: 353 / 10.08%.

27: Tignish-Palmer Road: 328 / 9.82%.

Islanders will have a final opportunity to vote early when advance polls open Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They can check their voting location on their voter information card or by going to the Elections P.E.I. website.

Election day is next Monday, April 3.