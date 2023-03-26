More than 12% of registered voters cast ballots on 1st day of advance polling

More than 12 per cent of registered voters cast ballots Saturday on the first day of advance polling for the P.E.I. general election.

Elections P.E.I. said in a release 13,274 Islanders cast ballots on Saturday. That represents 12.63 per cent of registered voters in the province.



Here's the district-by-district breakdown:

1: Souris-Elmira - 515 / 14.13%

2: Georgetown-Pownal - 386 / 10.56%

3: Montague-Kilmuir - 532 / 14.05%

4: Belfast-Murray River - 277 / 7.39%

5: Mermaid-Stratford - 500 / 13.12%

6: Stratford-Keppoch - 643 / 17.13%

7: Morell-Donagh - 318 / 8.38%

8: Stanhope-Marshfield - 439 / 10.72%

9: Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park - 532 / 13.03%

10: Charlottetown-Winsloe - 627 / 14.83%

11: Charlottetown-Belvedere - 514 / 12.72%

12: Charlottetown-Victoria Park - 486 / 12.20%

13: Charlottetown-Brighton - 552 / 14.18%

14: Charlottetown-West Royalty - 537 / 13.15%

15: Brackley-Hunter River - 402 / 10.54%

16: Cornwall-Meadowbank - 608 / 13.52%

17: New Haven Rocky Point - 570 / 13.53%

18: Rustico-Emerald - 419 / 9.94%

19: Borden-Kinkora - 376 / 9.39%

20: Kensington-Malpeque - 785 / 19.30%

21: Summerside-Wilmot - 662 / 15.54%

22: Summerside-South Drive - 551 / 12.55%

23: Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke - 391 / 10.04%

24: Evangeline-Miscouche - 305 / 9.85%

25: O'Leary-Inverness - 371 / 11.41%

26: Alberton-Bloomfield - 549 / 15.76%

27: Tignish-Palmer Road - 427 / 12.86%

Voters have two more days to cast their ballots ahead of the April 3 election. Advance polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Friday.

Islanders can check their voting location on their voter information card or by going to the Elections P.E.I. website.



