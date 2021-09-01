How and when to vote by advance poll or special ballot on P.E.I.

If you can't vote on federal election day Sept. 20, or if it's more convenient for you, you can vote at an advance poll, at an Elections Canada office, or by mail.

Advance polls open Friday and will be open every day through to Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There is just one advance poll location in Charlottetown — at the Eastlink Centre. There are multiple locations in the other three P.E.I. ridings. Your advance poll location will be listed on your voter information card, or you can find it by entering your postal code on the Elections Canada website.

You can also vote by special ballot at an Elections Canada office, which is a good option for voters who are outside of their home riding, such as students.

"You will be given a ballot that is special because there are no names on it, not like on the advance poll or on election day where you have your choice in front of you and you basically make a cross for your choice," said Francoise Enguehard, regional media advisor for Elections Canada in the Atlantic region.

"With a special ballot you're given a blank ballot and you have to write the name of the person you are voting for."

There is one Elections Canada office in each of the four ridings.

Egmont: 66 Argus Street, Slemon Park.

Malpeque: Emerald Community Centre.

Charlottetown: 119 Kent Street.

Cardigan: 500 Main St., Montague.

Voting by special ballot at an Elections Canada office is available until Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Voting by mail is another option. Apply online at the Elections Canada website for a mail-in ballot. You have to apply by Sept. 14.

Every voter should receive a voter information card in the mail by Friday. The card contains personalized information about how to vote. If you do not receive a card, you can call 1-800-463-6868.