How to learn some stuff they didn't teach you in school

About to do your taxes and don't know a T4 from a two-four? Does ketchup count as a vegetable?

And what exactly can be flushed down the toilet, anyway?

Some things just aren't taught in school, but a new series of workshops on P.E.I. called How To Be An Adult might have the answers.

Stephanie Moase, manager and event planner of the New London Community Complex, came up with the idea when her son asked about getting his taxes done.

"He said, 'I don't understand why they don't teach us how to do this in school.'"

Series of workshops

That snowballed into other "adult" topics and an ongoing series of workshops put on by experts in their field.

The first, held last Monday at the community centre, focused on healthy meal planning and shopping on a budget.

You could be 40 and realize, 'I still don't know how to shop on a budget.' — Stephanie Moase

The next session on Monday will be about filing income taxes.

Future sessions include healthy relationships, how to buy a house, garbage sorting and dealing with household hazardous waste.

Moase said people are welcome to suggest other topics as well as teach the workshops.

She said there has been a fair amount of interest in the workshops and not just from younger people.

All ages welcome

"[It] doesn't exactly have an age group because you could be 40 and realize, 'I still don't know how to shop on a budget,' she said.

"I've had more from the age group of 'should be adults already' interested in these programs than the younger people so far."

Anyone interested in the workshops can check out the New London Community Complex Facebook page. Admission is by donation.

