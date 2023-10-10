ADHD specialist says UPEI clinic needs funding deal soon

A P.E.I. specialist says there needs to be more supports for the new adult ADHD clinic at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Retired Summerside pediatrician Dr. David Wong says the clinic at the university's campus doesn't have enough staff to support all the people seeking help there, leading to longer wait times to get a diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

The province provided $1 million last April to establish ADHD clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside. Wong was brought in to lead the pilot project, a partnership between the government and UPEI.

But Wong said the funding for the initiative isn't guaranteed, and he would like to see a deal that stabilizes it soon.

"We really need continuous support because ADHD is not going to disappear," he said.

"I would suggest that… probably closer to 10 per cent of the population has this condition. Whether they are affected enough to require assessment and treatment or not, that's another story. But we do have a lot of people [in]... our province that need the help."

Staff at the UPEI clinic — including nurse practitioners, social workers, psychologists and Wong �— have dealt with about 500 consultations and 1,700 follow-up visits since it began operating.

The clinic is currently running with nine positions filled out of about a dozen planned. But UPEI Health and Wellness Centre director Marilyn Barrett said in an ideal world, there would be about 30 people working there.

"We certainly have had lots of patients approach us, lots of interest and we're having a challenge staffing on a temporary basis," she said.

"We do accept self-referrals or you can be referred by your primary-care provider and so the wait is long. The patients are triaged.... Sometimes we need to take two or three appointments and then we come up with a diagnosis."

Medication supports

Wong said he would also like to see the province cover costs for more medications to treat ADHD. That includes some long-active medications and non-generics, which Wong said can sometimes work differently than the cheaper generic versions.

He said there is a lot of misinformation surrounding the condition even among doctors, including it being over-diagnosed. But he added that access to treatment can change lives.

"A lot of professionals... have this problem and they struggle inside. They won't tell people," Wong said. "We have all sorts of people with all different ways of presenting."

More than 7,000 Islanders live with ADHD, according to the province.