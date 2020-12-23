P.E.I. offering new mental health and addictions resource

The province has announced it is making a new mental health and addictions resource available to Islanders online.

The website and app called "Bridge the gapp" was developed in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2015 and is now regionally available in all four Atlantic provinces.

"Mental health is a critical part of our health care system and we will continue to focus on improving access to life-changing care that Islanders deserve as we navigate through these uncertain times," P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said in a release Wednesday morning.

"Bridge the gapp is a valuable addition to mental health services in our province, providing meaningful easy-to-access virtual care and mental health resources that Islanders need right now."

The website has two portals: one for adults and one for youth. Each lists emergency and regular services available by county across P.E.I. (See link at end of story.)

There are also tools including videos and articles, as well as access to an online community to share tips on subjects such as anxiety.

Demand for access to mental health services has been a pressing topic on P.E.I. throughout the pandemic, with the number of Islanders consulting mental health professionals doubling , the closure of the psychiatric unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and challenges faced by those struggling with addictions.

"Bridge the gapp was co-designed by people with lived experience with mental illness and substance use and community and government partners. It is part service directory, part knowledge hub, and ultimately, a go-to resource for mental health information and support," the release read.

P.E.I.'s version of the resource is now available online.

