Few apply to keep adoption records closed

Twenty three people have asked for a disclosure veto to protect their information as P.E.I. moves to open up its adoption records.

Adoption records were opened Jan. 31 this year. If you were involved in an adoption before that day you can apply for a disclosure veto or risk having your information released if someone asks for it.

The deadline to apply for a veto is Jan. 31 of next year. Adoptions that took place after Jan. 31, 2020 do not qualify for a veto.

Provincial officials estimate there have been about 4,000 adoptions on the Island in the last 100 years, but, so far, only 16 parents and seven adoptees have asked for their records to remain closed.

If you miss the deadline of Jan. 31, 2021 to apply for a disclosure veto you can still apply after, unless your information has already been released.

Any disclosure vetoes granted expire one year after the death of the person involved.

