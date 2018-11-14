Announcement of open adoption records a happy surprise for advocate

Theresa Aylward knew there was news coming regarding adoption records on P.E.I. soon, but the sudden announcement Tuesday in the legislature of plans to open them came as a surprise.

"It was a shock," said Aylward. "We're extremely happy and pleased."

Aylward — who is trying to unearth information on her own child, given up for adoption more than 30 years ago — has been lobbying government to change the rules for 15 years.

Waiting for details

While the announcement is welcome, Aylward is anxiously awaiting the details of how it will work. She said it is important that all the records are opened, including birth certificates and files from all the agencies involved.

Aylward said she is concerned that the province will provide options for those who want to protect their identity.

"When we talk about open adoption records we're not talking about establishing relationships," she said.

"We're talking about giving people the right to know, and let them as adults, not children, as adults, decide whether they want to pursue a relationship or not."

She said a key point is allowing people to learn about their own heritage and medical history.

