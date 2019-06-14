Legislation to open P.E.I. adoption records planned for fall

The new P.E.I. government is committed to following through on the previous government's plans to open adoption records, says Social Development Minister Ernie Hudson.

Backbench Progressive Conservative MLA Cory Deagle brought up the issue during question period Tuesday.

"It came up a number of times when I was knocking on doors so it is something I followed," said Deagle.

"I have a couple of personal connections as well in my district, where this has affected people."

The province's adoption records are currently sealed, and children can only be given information about their birth parents — and vice versa — after consent is obtained.

Most provinces have opened their adoption records, but have allowed people to apply to have their information remain private.

Deagle asked if government would reconsider the plan to include a veto option. Hudson said it would be premature to make a commitment about that. He said his department will review the feedback on the plans, and he hopes to table legislation in the fall.

