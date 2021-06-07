ADL buttering up staff with COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Employees at Amalgamated Dairies Limited who get the COVID-19 vaccine are receiving $50 gift cards as an incentive in what company officials are calling a win-win.

Jamie MacPhail, corporate secretary and communications with ADL, said as a company that plays a "critical role" in the Island food chain, it's important that at least 80 per cent of its 320 employees get vaccinated.

"The dairy producers in this province rely on ADL to process the milk. And we want to do everything we could to make sure that that supply chain was intact."

He said almost 75 per cent of the employees have had at least one dose of vaccine. The gift cards, purchased from ADL customers in the restaurant business, not only provide an extra incentive for staff, but also help support the food service industry that has been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.

Close to 75 per cent of staff at ADL have had at least one vaccine, says corporate secretary Jamie MacPhail. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It's another sign of appreciation for us thanking our staff for rising to the challenge," MacPhail said.

With the percentage of staff that have gotten vaccinated, I think that's a testament to them realizing the critical role they play in the food supply chain. — Jamie MacPhail

"It's been very well received. And obviously with the percentage of staff that have gotten vaccinated, I think that's a testament to them realizing the critical role they play in the food supply chain."

MacPhail said there are no repercussions for employees who choose not to get vaccinated, but the company will continue to make sure staff feel safe at work. They will continue to wear masks and screen employees when they arrive at work.

MacPhail said ADL sees the gift cards more as an investment in its employees than an expense.

"I'd be surprised if some other companies don't follow down the same path."

