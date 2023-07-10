Amalgamated Dairies taking over Charlottetown-based Purity Dairy

P.E.I.'s Amalgamated Dairies Limited is buying out Purity Dairy, both companies have confirmed.

Purity has been in the milk and dairy business since the mid-1940s, before ADL was founded.

"Since its humble beginning delivering farm-fresh milk by horse and wagon to city dwellers, the company has earned a reputation for quality products, reliable service and constant generosity to the community," says a post on Purity's website.

The Charlottetown-based company was created by Gladys and Eugene Cullen, and has stayed in the Cullen family ever since.

Purity sells a range of products including white and chocolate milk, cream, sour cream and eggnog as well as plant-based oats and barley beverages.

ADL makes butter (its butter plant in O'Leary is shown in a 2019 photo) as well as a wide variety of milk, cheese and ice cream products. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

As for Amalgamated Dairies Ltd., a post on the Summerside-based company's site says: "ADL has remained a strong independent dairy co-operative because of the loyal support from Islanders, customers and community."

In an email on Monday, ADL says it will aspire to maintain the quality and service Purity consumers expect. It also says the brand will keep using P.E.I. milk from P.E.I. farms.

Details of the deal have not been made public.