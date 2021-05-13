ADL to double capacity of feta cheese line with new robotics technology
A step forward for specialty cheese production, says ADL CEO
P.E.I. dairy co-operative ADL is upgrading its feta cheese packaging production line with the assistance of funding from the federal and provincial governments.
The new automation and robotics are expected to double the capacity of the production line, according to a news release from the federal government.
ADL CEO Chad Mann said the dairy industry on P.E.I. has been built on specialty cheese in recent years, and this project is a big step forward in that.
"What we're seeing with this project is moving ADL into not only being a leader in the production of specialty cheese, but a leader in the technology of the production of specialty cheese," said Mann.
"That's right here in Summerside."
The government funding includes $1.4 million from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's AgriInnovate Program, $200,000 from the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture under the Canadian Agriculture Partnership, and $810,000 from Innovation PEI's Enriched Investment Tax Credit.
