ADL moving product coast-to-coast with Walmart deal
‘They know their stuff... They really drive a lot of traffic’
P.E.I. milk processor ADL is selling its first product nationally thanks to a new deal with Walmart.
Dairy Isle evaporated milk is now available across Canada in Walmart stores.
ADL created the Dairy Isle brand in 2016 as a vehicle for selling its products off-Island. It started with cheese, then butter and evaporated milk, but only in Atlantic Canada.
ADL CEO Chad Mann said it is difficult for a small company to manage national marketing and distribution, and that's the benefit of the Walmart deal.
"They're one of the leaders in moving retail products. They know their stuff," said Mann.
"They have a sophisticated distribution system. They really drive a lot of traffic to the stores. So it is appealing to a processor like ADL to leverage that type of exposure."
The milk cans are clearly labelled as product of P.E.I., including the maple leaf and blue cow identifying the product as Canadian.
Mann expects those Canadian identifiers to be a big part of the future success of the product. He said Canadian consumers are increasingly interested in buying domestically and supporting Canadian food products and agriculture.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.