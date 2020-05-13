ADHD P.E.I. expanding in an effort to help parents

A peer-support group for people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder on P.E.I. wants to start including parents.

ADHD P.E.I. was already planning an expansion to launch in September, but moved it up out of concern for the stress families might be feeling in the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be launching a support group for parents at the end of May.

"We want to create the space for people to help one another. We're not experts," said group founder Sandy Slade.

"The biggest thing that's helpful for any peer-support group is just the realization that you're not alone."

The group meets monthly, and they share strategies, and online resources that they have found helpful, along with frustrations they have encountered.

Slade said spending more time stuck at home during the pandemic is obviously difficult for everyone, but can be particularly challenging for children with ADHD. Routines have been disrupted, and routines are helpful for people dealing with ADHD.

"Also, physical activity is a huge part," he said.

"That can be difficult, you know, if it's raining outside or if the weather isn't good."

More from CBC P.E.I.