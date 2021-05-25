Staff member stabbed at P.E.I. addictions facility

A 29-year-old man is facing charges following a stabbing at St. Eleanors House, a provincial addictions facility in Summerside, P.E.I.

Summerside police said they received a 911 call around 1:20 p.m. local time Tuesday.

"There was actually another resident of the facility who called 911," said acting deputy chief Jason Blacquiere.

"The staff member was able to disengage from the suspect, so luckily the injuries weren't more serious than what they were."

An ambulance from Island EMS took the victim to hospital with injuries to his back. He was treated and released Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, a resident of the facility, faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Supports being provided for staff, clients

St. Eleanors House is a home for men in need of extended support after initial addiction treatment.

Health PEI, which operates the facility, said it is cooperating with Summerside police in the investigation, but given that the investigation is continuing, it would not comment further.

The agency did say incidents like this one are extremely stressful for the staff and clients who may have witnessed it. Health PEI is providing support through emotional debrief sessions and counselling services.

It will also conduct operational and safety debrief sessions to determine what steps can be taken in addition to existing safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.