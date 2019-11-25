How this P.E.I. chef 'fell back in love' with his job after going sober

A restaurant that specializes in brewing beer may be a strange place for a chef with past alcohol addiction issues, but Brandon Bowers has made it work.

He struggled with addiction early in his career, but said he now views alcohol as just another component in making food.

"It's really just an ingredient to me, it is something like obviously part of what we do is our beer. So being a chef, a part of that, I do have to incorporate it quite a bit," Bowers said.

He works as the executive chef at the Gahan House in Charlottetown and used to cook at the P.E.I. Brewing Company.

Bowers said he takes steps to make sure he doesn't have any issues, like having staff that don't mind taste-testing his culinary creations that contain alcohol.

In my opinion, it is truthfully a miracle when an addict can come out of their addictions. — Chef Brandon Bowers

"I trust their judgment," he said.

Bowers is eight years sober. While battling his addiction he spent time at the Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility in Mount Herbert, P.E.I.

"I know for a fact that just over the last eight years and all the things I've come across, if I hadn't have had that foundation there to really spearhead me to get into recovery, I know I'd still be out there or, very well, I wouldn't be here at all," Bowers said.

Now, he wants to give back. He is hosting the third annual Addictions Awareness Week Fundraising Dinner in Charlottetown. All of the proceeds from the event go right back to the facility that initially helped Bowers find recovery, he said.

He said people with addiction issues may put off getting help.

"Addiction as a whole is something, I feel it can be put on the back burner. I feel it is something that a lot of attention needs to be drawn to," he said.

Taking the leap

Bowers said there are a lot of variables when it comes to getting people with addictions the help they need.

"The person themselves has to be ready to make that leap and it is so hard to kind of get yourself to that point," he said.

As long as you kind of show up and do your work nobody ever really asks questions. — Chef Brandon Bowers

Bowers said it wasn't easy for him to admit he needed treatment.

"I myself went through the treatment centre a couple times. I was not ready," he said. "I had to go back and I had to hit that point I was finally ready."

'Coated' with addiction

Bowers said he has been back to the facility since — not for treatment, but to tell his story. He has also spoken at schools about his experiences.

Working at a restaurant involves long hours and can be stressful, Bowers said, adding the industry is "coated with a lot of addiction."

Bowers says sobriety has allowed him to bring his career to new levels. (Murphy's Hospitality Group)

"It allows you to live that lifestyle. As long as you kind of show up and do your work nobody ever really asks questions," he said.

When he went for treatment eight years ago, he said he didn't know if he could continue being a chef.

However, in sobriety, he "fell back in love with the industry."

'A miracle'

Bowers said being sober the past eight years, he has been able to bring his career to new levels and has offered a lot of advice to those in the industry that are struggling.

"To have people constantly come to me, whether they get better or not, it's kind of a reassuring thing for me and it helps me even in my recovery, to constantly, to just be there for somebody in those situations," he said.

Bowers said when he sees someone able to battle through addiction, it is remarkable.

"In my opinion, it is truthfully a miracle when an addict can come out of their addictions," Bowers said.

The fundraising dinner takes place Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Fishbones Oyster Bar from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased at the P.E.I. Brewing Company.

There are several pasta dishes for participants to choose from, and the meals are also available for takeout.

Bowers said those that dine in will be treated to live entertainment and fresh shucked oysters for $1.

There will also be a raffle draw including prizes from P.E.I. Brewing Company and Gahan House as well as a two-night stay at the Hotel on Pownal up for grabs, he said.

