Leadership hopeful cries foul over former PC chief of staff supporting competitor's campaign

Two weeks into the fall sitting of the P.E.I. Legislature, the Official Opposition Friday lost its chief of staff Adam Ross. Ross announced he was no longer employed by the opposition and would support the leadership campaign of Dennis King.

'I don't think that's fair'

Earlier this week another leadership hopeful, Shawn Driscoll, wrote to the president of the Progressive Conservative Party expressing concerns about Ross's support of King, saying he believed that could constitute a conflict of interest.

Driscoll, who publicly declared his intention Friday to seek the PC leadership, said that Ross played a lead role in setting up the leadership convention, and that gives the King campaign an unfair advantage in the race.

"When you're having someone who's supposed to be impartial … and then it comes to light that they're going to work for another candidate — I don't think that's fair," Driscoll said in an interview with CBC. "And I believe that most members of our party, as well as the other candidates who are in this race agree."

'Will defend allegations'

On Friday, Ross provided a short written statement, saying "as of today, I am no longer employed by the Opposition office and will be supporting Dennis King in his bid for leadership."

Ross did not directly answer questions regarding the allegations, but did say he "will defend the allegations that were made in a time and place where it's appropriate."

When asked for comment Dennis King responded he had nothing to say on the matter, but said he and Ross were longtime friends and said Ross was one of many volunteers on his campaign.

'A transparent process'

Driscoll asked the party to require all staff to remain neutral through the leadership race.

CBC reached out to party president Charles Blue but did not receive a response.

CBC also reached out to other leadership candidates asking for their comment on the matter.

Sarah Stewart-Clark responded, saying "the party must ensure an open and transparent process, for not only the leadership, but for all party processes."

